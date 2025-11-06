Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Coroner urges awareness after Whakatāne teen’s accidental death from ‘huffing’ toxic butane

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Teenager Faith Wignall was a bubbly, outgoing 14-year-old and a top student who excelled at sports and academic studies. She died in February 2022, after inhaling butane gas.

Teenager Faith Wignall was a bubbly, outgoing 14-year-old and a top student who excelled at sports and academic studies. She died in February 2022, after inhaling butane gas.

Warning: This story contains details of substance abuse.

A day of fun and a planned sleepover for two best friends ended in tragedy after they decided to “huff” from an aerosol deodorant can.

Faith Nadine Wignall, 14, and her friend had spent the day at a birthday party, swimming, eating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save