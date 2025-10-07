Advertisement
Coroner urges action after Northland girl’s death linked to lap belt, fatigue, alcohol

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Coroner Ian Telford said Joshwyn may have survived if she had been in a car seat, instead of a lap belt. Photo / 123RF

A girl restrained with a lap belt instead of being in a car seat died when her mother crashed the car after briefly taking her eyes off the road to check on her children.

Joshwyn Reihana-Ruka-Wikaira’s death has been described as an accident - one that involved avoidable errors

