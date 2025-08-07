Emergency services rush to help Shargin Stephens, inset, after he was shot twice by a probationary police officer in Rotorua in July 2016.
A man armed with a slasher and wrench who was being chased by police wasn’t trying to hurt anyone in the seconds before he was shot twice in the stomach by a probationary officer.
Coroner Mike Robb has found that Shargin Atarea Stephens had been trying to get away frompolice and only made a step towards the armed probationary officer after being surrounded by a dozen police officers in a Rotorua street in 2016.
“He did not charge towards or try and swing the slasher to hit any officer.
“Despite his animosity towards the police, he was not seeking to physically engage with any officer.”
They included the wearing of body cameras, probationary officers not taking control of situations where senior staff are present, the proper use of M4 rifles, de-escalation training, use of police dogs, reviewing the police risk assessment process, reviewing bail checks and training in emergency code calls.
Coroner Robb said he had received just one response from police regarding his recommendations, which related to their use of body cameras.
He also directed that his findings be referred to the IPCA and police, but what, if any steps, they considered thereafter was a “matter wholly at their discretion”.
Coroner Robb also found the officer, a recent graduate or “probationary officer”, to be an inaccurate or unreliable witness, and was scathing of the evidence given by several other senior officers who were at the scene that day, including an AOS staffer.
“Without the benefit of CCTV footage, video footage taken by members of the public, it is highly likely the determinations that I have made in this inquiry would have been quite different if based solely on officers’ accounts,” he said.
‘The shooting’
Stephens was on electronically-monitored bail, got a variation to allow him to work.
“What was happening ...was likely a combination of sleep deprivation ... frustration, and anger at not being taken to work, frustration and anger at police in part due to the number and manner of their bail checks on him.”
His taking of the slasher and wrench was “unusual behaviour”, and he also had a knife in his pocket, but never presented it, and it was only discovered after he’d been shot.
“His behaviour was consistent with angry defiance rather than physical assault.”
However, the coroner added that he was behaving aggressively, which required a police response.
‘I find his evidence troubling’
The coroner took issue with a lot of the evidence given by attending officers, including a trained AOS officer, who couldn’t recall the probationary officer moving around in front of him while armed with the rifle at the Birchall and Maunder workshop.
“As a trained and senior AOS officer, being unaware of this probationary officer being in front of him with the rifle and consequently the potential dangers when this was occurring in a business premises ... in his capacity, and with his experience, I find that troubling.”
He also noted that none of the 12 officers felt that being armed with an M4 rifle was appropriate for the situation.
As for why the probationary officer took it upon himself to grab the rifle, then effectively take charge, and rush in front of all the other officers on Te Ngae Rd was because he “got himself into an overly elevated state”.
Coroner Robb said that despite the myriad of issues borne out of the second phase of the inquest, police held their original position that there was “essentially nothing that the police had done on the day that could be faulted or ought to have been done differently”.
‘Accountability and human dignity’
In a statement, Stephens’ whānau said they wanted thank the coroners and legal team involved in the process, saying the inquest gave voice to “the human story behind the headlines”.
They also wanted to acknowledge the probationary officer.
“We are now enmeshed as two peoples, forever connected by the loss of two lives: one lost in innocence, the other in death. We hope your path to healing becomes gentler, and that this tragedy may serve as a threshold toward a future filled with possibility and healthy growth.”
Stephen’s whānau said they wanted “accountability and human dignity” in police conduct across all avenues of their work.
“We trust that with those pillars to tether to, the tragedy that unfolded for us - and for all the police involved - will serve and assist as a template for true change.”
Read the whānau’s full statement here:
‘Shooting people is an absolute last resort’
Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said Stephens was shot after he threatened officers and members of the public.
He said the death has been investigated by police and twice by the IPCA, which found the officer involved was legally justified in shooting Stephens in self-defence to protect both himself and members of the public.
Anderson said police acknowledged the coroner’s findings and recommendations regarding police policy, practice, and training.
“Police will consider these recommendations but notes that many of the changes recommended had already been implemented following two IPCA reports and internal reviews of the incident over the last nine years.
“There has been significant scrutiny of this event over a period of nearly 10 years, and we will always take any opportunity to improve how we respond, to keep people safe.”
Anderson said these kinds of events have a profound effect not only on families, but also police.
“Shooting people is an absolute last resort decision that our staff constantly hope they never have to make. I want to commend the professionalism of our staff who responded to this incident.”
He said police officers are committed to protecting life and upholding the law.
“When an officer uses force to protect themselves or others, it is a tactical decision made after risk assessing the threat, the exposure to harm being faced, the necessity to act, and the best response considering all those factors.”