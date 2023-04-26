Jennifer Gargiulo worked as an environmental specialist at Auckland Council before her death in December 2020. Photo / NZME

A coroner has issued a warning and advice on how to deal with workplace stress after the suicide of an Auckland Council employee.

Coroner Alison Mills has found that the death of Jennifer Eleanor Gargiulo in Auckland on December 1, 2020, was self-inflicted in circumstances amounting to suicide.

Gargiulo was a principal environment specialist at the council.

“WorkSafe investigated Jennifer’s death because there was a suggestion it may have been work-related. I have reviewed the WorkSafe investigation into concerns about workplace stress,” Mills said.

“WorkSafe concluded that, once it became aware of Jennifer’s workplace stress, Auckland City Council put in place measures to, so far as reasonably practicable, ensure her health and safety.”

After Gargiulo’s death, and that of another council employee a few days later, chief executive Jim Stabback commissioned a review into the mental and emotional well-being of almost 7000 staff.

The review’s findings, published in April 2021, said most staff got the support they needed at the council, but this was not the case for some, who had to deal with a heavy workload, unreasonable behaviour, ongoing structural change and leadership failings.

Coroner Mills said work-related stress could lead to both mental and physical illness.

She issued a list of symptoms to look for, including feeling irritable or impatient, overburdened, or worried, anxious or nervous, tense or tired, and panicked.

She said people could find their thoughts racing and were unable to “switch off”. They could find it hard to concentrate or make decisions, or unable to enjoy themselves.

The coroner said employers had a responsibility to eliminate or minimise harm from workplace stress.

“In an increasingly digital world, it can be easy to feel the pressure to be available outside work hours. It’s important to establish clear work-life boundaries for yourself.

“Make sure this works for you and your workplace and, if this creates stress, talk to your manager.”

Further information about workplace stress and how to deal with it can be found on the WorkSafe website.



