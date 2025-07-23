Advertisement
Jetski tragedy: Vincent Cornell-Cooke died after giving lifejacket to brother, saying ‘I love you’

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Vincent "Vinnie" Cornell-Cooke, died while saving his brother during a jetski incident on Lake Taupō. The coroner has released findings into his death.

When Vincent Cornell-Cooke saw his brother struggling to stay afloat after they’d fallen off a jetski, he told him he loved him, and handed him his lifejacket.

The 35-year-old’s “ultimate sacrifice” saved his brother Bronson’s life, but resulted in the loss of his own.

As Bronson clung to the

