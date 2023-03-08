The Coroner has ruled Fredier Yobany Rios Mesa died by suicide while on remand in Spring Hill prison in 2020. Photo / Wayne Drought

The Coroner has ruled Fredier Yobany Rios Mesa died by suicide while on remand in Spring Hill prison in 2020. Photo / Wayne Drought

The Coroner has found an inmate who took his own life while on remand was not being bullied or assaulted, despite concerns from his overseas family.

Colombian national Frieder Yobany Rios Mesa had lived in New Zealand for four years before he was charged with various sexual offences and remanded in Spring Hill prison on October 31, 2019.

On July 16, 2020, Mesa pleaded guilty to a majority of the charges and was remanded in further custody to reappear for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court on August 31, 2020.

While in custody, Mesa was assessed a total of seven times and each time deemed not at risk of self-harm.

After pleading guilty, the 45-year-old was moved to a new unit for remand convict prisoners.

However, a risk status was not reviewed on the transfer and no explanation as to the reason why was given to Coroner Louella Dunn, but the Office of the Inspectorate of the Department of Corrections noted that was “not unusual”.

On the morning of July 20, the cells were opened to allow inmates to carry out their morning activities.

Mesa declined to leave his cell and instead asked for panadol as he had a headache.

He was given two pills before his cell was locked again, and nothing untoward was noted by the prison officer.

Two hours later his cell was unlocked and he was found unresponsive.

Despite CPR attempts, Mesa died at the scene.

Police were notified and investigated, speaking to Mesa’s fellow cellmates, who said they weren’t aware of any issues.

Police were satisfied his death was not suspicious.

Coroner Dunn said there was no evidence that Mesa had any history of depression or mental illness, however, he had pleaded guilty to serious charges and was likely going to prison.

Mesa’s family had also raised concerns that he had been “bullied and assaulted” while on remand at Spring Hill.

“There is no evidence before me to suggest that Fredier was a victim of any such conduct,” Dunn said.

“There is no documentation of such conduct and no one refers to witnessing or hearing of such conduct.”

He had requested a single cell on December 23, 2019, and while there was no record as to why, Dunn noted he was suffering bowel problems at the time and may have wanted privacy.

“I understand why family may hold such concerns however I can find no evidence to suggest that Fredier was the subject of any such conduct.”

Dunn ruled Mesa’s death was suicide.

The Coroner noted the Office of the Inspectorate of the Department of Corrections investigated Mesa’s death and made recommendations around mental health assessments being made upon custody status changing, risk assessments for prisoners, and ensuring all emergency equipment was fully functioning.