Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Coroner labels temporary pools a ‘grave hazard’ after drowning of Napier toddler

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Aromaia Morehu Leoni Duff drowned in a temporary pool which had been set up in the backyard of her grandmother's property. Photo / Getty

Aromaia Morehu Leoni Duff drowned in a temporary pool which had been set up in the backyard of her grandmother's property. Photo / Getty

An unsupervised toddler wandered out of a relative’s house and into the backyard, where a swimming pool was set up with a seat, a concrete slab, and other items nearby.

It remains unclear exactly how Aromaia Morehu Leoni Duff got into the temporary pool, but she was spotted soon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save