Manaaki Jacobus Pulu and his mother Sharnz Welsh, who is marking the anniversary of her 1-year-old son's death. He died on July 20, 2023, after attempted treatment at Waikato Hospital and Starship children's hospital. Photo / Sharnz Welsh
The coroner is investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after his mother, distressed about what she believes was an inadequate diagnosis and treatment, wrote to coronial services desperate for answers.
Sharna Welsh spoke to the Herald on the eve of the first anniversary of her son Manaaki Jacobus Pulu’s death. She can still remember the last moment she saw her boy in good health before he suddenly turned and was rushed to hospital.
“We were at home, he had just had breakfast and then he lay down on me,” Welsh said. “Then he started getting a high fever and sort of shaking, flinching, all of a sudden.”
She took Manaaki to an after-hours accident and emergency centre. Initially, doctors believed Manaaki had swallowed some vomit, Welsh said. Doctors then ruled that out and sent Manaaki to Waikato Hospital.
Doctors at Waikato Hospital then decided Manaaki was dehydrated, Welsh said. But after an ultrasound, doctors believed Manaaki was all right and only had gastroenteritis, she said. Still treating him for dehydration, Welsh was told the hospital was preparing to discharge Manaaki that evening.
Then Manaaki had a seizure, which lasted about five minutes, Welsh said.
“And then he was unconscious, he wouldn’t wake up. That’s the last time I saw him.”
Doctors took Manaaki for a CT scan, which showed water on the brain, hydrocephalus. He and Welsh waited “another four hours” for a helicopter to transfer him to Starship children’s hospital.
“By the time we got to Starship in the early hours of the morning, like 3am, they said Manaaki’s vitals were all over the place. I signed a paper for some surgery to be done. That was not done,” Welsh said.
Then Manaaki died of encephalitis, inflammation of the brain: “I just shut down. I had no emotion. I didn’t want to be around baby at all, because he was not there. He’s gone.”
‘There’s something more going on. I know my son’
Welsh said she thought there was something more going on with her son, and she believed the initial gastroenteritis and dehydration diagnoses Manaaki received were incorrect, and delayed treatment that could have saved his life.
“I told the nurse that was in there with us, ‘No, there’s something more going on. I know my son’.
“He never cried. He never has tears in his eyes, and he never looks at me like how he was looking at me in that moment,” Welsh said.
“His eyes were sad. It’s like he had no emotions. He couldn’t even smile when his dad walked in, like, he didn’t even notice his dad.”
Anxious about what exactly was wrong with Manaaki, Welsh said she asked doctors treating her son whether they had seen a child in a similar condition before. She said the doctors told her they had, however, she was unconvinced.
Three months later, after Welsh had time to mourn her son, she began reflecting on Manaaki’s treatment in the hospital and comparing his diagnoses to her own instincts.
“It seemed like I knew more than the nurses and doctors there.