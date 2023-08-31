Bella Mulligan had a fatal mix of MDMA, alcohol, cocaine and 3-Methylmethcathinone in her system.

Bella Mulligan had a fatal mix of MDMA, alcohol, cocaine and 3-Methylmethcathinone in her system.

A Kāpiti woman who suddenly died after a Christmas party was found to have a fatal combination of drugs and alcohol in her system.

A coroner’s report also revealed loved ones discussed seeking medical help for the woman hours before her death, but did not.

Coroner Katherine Greig today released findings into the December 2021 death of Hoia Ann Mulligan, known as Bella.

The 57-year-old had been out for an “end-of-year celebration” with family and friends, and intentionally drunk alcohol and took MDMA, said the coroner’s report.

But after Mulligan’s death, it was also found she had a mixture of cocaine and 3-Methylmethcathinone in her system, though police could not be certain whether she had knowingly taken them.

They said, however, there was no indication her drink had been spiked, and they could find no criminal liability in her death.

“I am satisfied that even if Ms Mulligan intentionally took all the drugs found in the post-mortem toxicology analysis, she had no intention whatsoever of ingesting anything that might have had fatal consequences and any drugs she took intentionally were for recreational purposes,” said Coroner Greig.

Cocaine was found in Bella Mulligan's system after her death.

According to the report, Mulligan went to a bar before attending the Christmas party at her husband’s workplace on the night of December 10, 2021. Later in the evening she went to another bar in Wellington’s Courtenay Place with her husband and some friends, with a plan to stay the night at a friend’s house rather than go back to Kāpiti.

At the party, she drank alcohol and took some MDMA that was given to her.

“The witness stated that she only took a small amount and that she had taken MDMA before with no ill effects,” Coroner Greig said.

As the night progressed, others noticed Mulligan was intoxicated, but were not concerned about it at first. However, by 1am, Mulligan was “noticed to have deteriorated to the point where she was no longer able to stand up without falling, and her speech was incoherent”. She was also described as being “very sweaty”.

Friends and family discussed whether to call an ambulance or seek medical help, but did not end up doing anything.

They helped her into a car and back to the friend’s house, where she seemed “spaced out”.

The homeowner arrived home about 2.50am and said Mulligan and her husband were still awake. But at 3.30am Mulligan’s husband said she had stopped breathing.

He told police she seemed “hyper” and “incoherent” and suddenly went limp as if she was going to sleep or was having a heart attack.

An ambulance was called but Mulligan did not respond to CPR and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police search of the bedroom revealed the drug 3-Methylmethcathinone, and drug paraphernalia containing traces of cocaine and MDMA.

“A post-mortem examination was performed by forensic pathologist Dr Judy Melinek who reported that the cause of Ms Mulligan’s death was acute mixed drug intoxication (alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and 3-Methylmethcathinone),” the coroner said.

“The pathologist advised that all of these drugs in concert would cause the symptoms Ms Mulligan had on the night of her death and put her at risk of a sudden death from a cardiac arrhythmia.”

The coroner found Mulligan died accidentally “as a result of acute mixed drug intoxication”.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



