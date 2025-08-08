Advertisement
Coroner finds Christchurch man Nigel Bom died as a result of methamphetamine toxicity

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Christchurch man Nigel Bom, 37, died in March 2021.

A belief held by the family of Nigel Bom that someone else may have been involved in his death has been shut down by a coroner.

Bom, of Christchurch, was found dead in his bed at a New Brighton housing complex in March 2021.

According to findings released today

