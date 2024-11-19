Three other riders were also thrown to the track and injured - Tina Comignaghi, Samantha Wynne Diego Montes de Oca.

In January 2023 Denby-Rose Tait - another apprentice jockey - was charged with careless riding during the race.

The charge was not directly related to Taylor’s death - rather it hinged on whether Tait had made a deliberate careless movement with her horse on the track, or if her horse had reacted to contact from another rider.

Tait denied the charge but after assessing evidence, the committee ruled the case had been proved, and she was given a six-week suspension.

Taylor’s death was also referred to Coroner Borrowdale to decide whether any further investigation was needed and if there were any recommendations she could make to try and prevent similar deaths in future.

Famed Christchurch jockey Tina Comignaghi speaking to the Herald about the race that killed her friend. Photo / George Heard

After reviewing the evidence supplied to her by police and the RIB and footage of the race itself, the coroner ruled an inquest was not necessary.

“The RIB alleged that Ms Tait had ridden Miss Pearl in a careless manner by angling her mount outwards to obtain a clear run, in doing so interfering with ‘Archerfield’,” she said.

“Ms Tait denied the charge. She stated that she had raced keenly, but that Miss Pearl had shifted underneath her, almost dislodging her. Once she corrected she saw open space in front of her and pushed into that space until the race ended, unaware of what had happened behind her.

“The committee heard evidence from Ms Tait, race stewards, trainers and experts, and the members watched the race footage.

“It was satisfied that Ms Tait had been careless in the mid-range and that the charge was proven.

“The committee found that there had been insufficient room for Ms Tait to attempt a run to her outside at that point of the race, and that she had angled her mount outwards carelessly when Archerfield was entitled to be there.”

Jockey Samantha Wynne is grateful for small mercies after a race crash killed friend Megan Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Coroner Borrowdale explained why there would be no inquest.

“I am satisfied … that it is not necessary for me to open an inquiry,” she said.

“On the basis of the available information, I am satisfied that all of the matters required to be established (under the Coroner’s Act 2006) have been adequately established by the RIB inquiry.

“I am satisfied that there are no circumstances relating to this death that make an inquiry necessary or desirable.”

The coroner prohibited publication of any images or footage of the fatal incident.

In a statement to the RIB at the end of Tait’s hearing, Taylor’s father said seeing his daughter get thrown off the horse and killed was something he could never erase from his mind.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz



