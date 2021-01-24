Coronavirus Covid 19: Health officials provide update on community case

Health officials have revealed more information about a probable community case of Covid-19 in Northland.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a press conference at the Beehive.

The case involves a 56-year-old woman who arrived from London on December 30 and stayed at the Pullman Hotel MIQ facility in Auckland. The origin of the infection is not yet known and the strain is unknown.

It's too early to consider the response to the case, Hipkins said.

The woman tested negative twice during her stay in MIQ before she was released.

Ashley Bloomfield said the person travelled in Spain and the Netherlands before arriving in New Zealand.

She did not have symptoms in MIQ. She left MIQ on January 13 and returned home to Northland.

The woman was called on January 16 and reported no symptoms. She felt very mild symptoms on January 15.

She did not associate those symptoms with Covid, but once they worsened she got a test. The result came back late last night.

She had just four close contacts who were being isolated and tested.

The last case of community transmission in New Zealand was on November 18.

Earlier today the Ministry of Health reported that there had been eight new Covid cases in managed isolation since Friday.

Two of the cases came from South Africa, two came from the US, as well as a case each from the UK, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and India.

Four travelled via UAE and Malaysia.

