Police are asking anyone with a personal locator beacon to ensure it's registered. Photo / Hawkes Bay Today

Search teams are scouring the Coromandel Peninsula for a second day after an emergency beacon alarm was set off yesterday.

The police and LandSAR teams are searching inland from Amodeo Bay on the peninsula’s east after a personal locator beacon was activated.

“The PLB is unregistered, and police are working to determine if it is an injured person, or it was lost and self-activated,” police said.

“If anyone is aware of someone going into the Amadeo Bay area, who has not returned, please contact 105 and quote event number P056115227.”

Police asked members of the public who own a PLB or EPIRB to register their beacons for free through the Rescue Coordination Centre website or beacons.org.nz .

“Registration assists emergency services and saves considerable time and costs for searches,” police said.