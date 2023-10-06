A slip on the Tapu-Coroglen road.

Work has begun to repair the storm-damaged Tapu-Coroglen Rd.

A company based in Coromandel township is set to complete the repair.

Work began on Monday, said the Thames Coromandel District Council.

In March, Labour leader Chris Hipkins visited Tapu-Coroglen Rd, a vital trans-peninsula route, to assess the storm-ravaged region’s infrastructure first-hand, concluding; “We know we have a big job ahead of us.”

Hipkins said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s priority for the Coromandel was to “restore transport connectivity” through “local government-led decisions”. He acknowledged the scale of the region’s roading and infrastructure issues.

In a release, the council advised that Kelsey Construction was successful in its bid for the project, with director Hamish Kelsey saying his team was acutely aware of how crucial the project was for locals.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins inspects road damage on Tapu-Coroglen Rd on March 9. Photo / Jim Birchall

“We see how important it is to get this completed,” said Kelsey. “We employ local people and are looking forward to starting work and doing a good job for our community.”

Kelsey said the company currently employed 12 people, which could grow depending on what projects they had coming up.

Earlier this year, Kelsey Construction worked to reopen roads in Colville, Port Jackson and other storm-impacted regions.

The design chosen uses mass block retaining walls to support the underslip, with materials sourced from local suppliers. This method has been chosen to ensure works can be completed quickly while providing a long-term solution that meets long-term needs.

Works for the three sites on Tapu-Coroglen Rd have been packaged together to maximise efficiency.

The company planned to have the road reopened in mid-December, weather-dependent.

The council advised the current road closure would remain in place during construction. Access would be prevented to all road users due to ongoing changes in site conditions, reduced road-wide due to earthworks, and the safety of road workers and the public. It was essential road users did not attempt to gain access through the sites during construction, for their own safety.





