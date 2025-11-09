Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

COP30 opens in Brazil as world leaders face pressure to act – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Today on The Front Page, University of Otago associate professor Daniel Kingston is with us to discuss how important COP is, and why we should care.

The 30th United Nations climate conference has begun.

Nations will gather in Belém, Brazil, for COP30 (the United Nations Climate Change Conference) – and while the Trump administration isn’t intending to send anyone, the United States could still become the thorn in the side of any deals.

UN Secretary-General António

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save