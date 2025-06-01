Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cop who stomped on man during South Auckland arrest resigns, avoids prosecution after police investigation

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the investigation into the alleged assault. Photo / RNZ

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the investigation into the alleged assault. Photo / RNZ

Police decided not to charge an officer who stomped on a man during an arrest, saying that despite having enough evidence to prosecute, it wasn’t in the public interest to do so.

The alleged assault happened during a family harm callout at a home in Ōtara, South Auckland in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand