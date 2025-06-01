A complaint that police used excessive force when arresting the couple was later laid.
The officer resigned during the investigation, which eventually found allegations excessive force was used on the woman were unsubstantiated.
However, there was evidence regarding the alleged assault on her partner.
“There was sufficient evidence to charge the officer with assaulting the man. However, police determined it would not be in the public interest to prosecute the officer.”
Police asked to explain ‘public interest’
The IPCA, which oversaw a police investigation into the incident, said in its summary it agreed with the police findings and “overall accepts the outcome reached”.
Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Shanan Gray said police assess each report pursuant to the Solicitor General’s prosecution guidelines, which include a public interest test, among other criteria.
“When there is sufficient evidence to prosecute, police will not hesitate to do so. However, only after determining that that is the most appropriate outcome for a specific situation.
“In this instance, it did not meet the threshold under the public interest test; we have no further comment.”
When NZME asked police what factors went into deciding what cases were in “the public interest” when it came to prosecuting an officer, police said there was no further comment and the factors were “available online”.
The callout on November 7
The two officers were called to the family harm incident on November 7, 2023.
In reviewing the matter, the Crown offered no evidence in respect of the woman’s charge of assault with a weapon, which the IPCA said was subsequently dismissed by the court.
Despite the officer’s resignation, police concluded his employment process followed Public Service Commission guidelines.
Gray said police acknowledged the authority’s summary.
“Police acknowledge the IPCA’s summary report following a complaint that an officer used excessive force when arresting a man and his pregnant partner.
“We note the authority is satisfied with the outcome of the investigation.”
