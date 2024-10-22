After an exhaustive five-week trial last year, a jury rejected her defence of insanity or infanticide and convicted the now-43-year-old of murder.

Justice Cameron Mander handed down a finite sentence of 18 years in June this year. He did not impose a life sentence nor did he order her to serve a minimum term of imprisonment before she could seek parole.

Lauren Dickason as the jury delivered a majority verdict finding her guilty of murdering her three children following a five-week trial last year. Photo / George Heard

National manager of compliance at Immigration New Zealand, Fadia Mudafar, today confirmed that Dickason had been served with a deportation order.

“Immigration New Zealand plans to proceed with her deportation upon completion of her sentence,” Mudafar said.

Mudafar added that as with all deportations following release from prison, Dickason’s situation will be assessed before the deportation takes place.

Dickason will appeal her convictions. The Court of Appeal confirmed it had received notice from Dickason’s lawyers but no date has been set for any hearing.

If the appeal is successful a second trial could be held. No date has been set for Court of Appeal proceedings.

Lauren Dickason was found guilty of killing her three daughters – 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla – at their Timaru home on September 16, 2021.

At her sentencing hearing Justice Mander made an order under the Mental Health Act detaining her as a special patient. This means she is being detained at Hillmorton Hospital, a secure mental health unit, for the foreseeable future.

At sentencing Mander explained his decision not to impose a life sentence on the triple killer.

He said that imposing such a sentence would be manifestly unjust – and that it was clear to him her mental illness was a causative factor in the deaths of the little girls.

An offender with a finite sentence and no minimum term becomes eligible for parole after serving one-third of their time.

Dickason’s official parole eligibility date has been recorded as September 19, 2027.

A deportation order means Dickason would be released on parole and then leave the country on the earliest possible flight back to South Africa.

In September, Dickason published a tribute to her slain daughters on social media to mark the third anniversary of their deaths.

A note from Dickason was published on a Facebook group established for people who support the killer.

“My wonderful little girls. It has been three years since I last held you tight and read you stories, tickled your tummies and kissed you all over,” said the message.

“I miss you every single day.

“Love Mommy.”

Dickason also supplied a series of photographs of her family in happier times. The photographs had never been published before.

