Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Convicted sex offender Eric Baker breaches ESO 14 times

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Eric Kevin Baker will be released from Ngawha Prison, pictured, on a time-served basis in about two weeks. Photo / Chris Rudsdale

Eric Kevin Baker will be released from Ngawha Prison, pictured, on a time-served basis in about two weeks. Photo / Chris Rudsdale

A high-risk convicted sex offender has gone on to breach his Extended Supervision Order (ESO) 14 times, three times this year alone.

In 2018, Eric Kevin Baker was jailed for more than four years for impregnating a 27-year-old woman who had the mental age of a 5- to 7-year-old.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save