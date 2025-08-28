Eric Kevin Baker will be released from Ngawha Prison, pictured, on a time-served basis in about two weeks. Photo / Chris Rudsdale

Eric Kevin Baker will be released from Ngawha Prison, pictured, on a time-served basis in about two weeks. Photo / Chris Rudsdale

A high-risk convicted sex offender has gone on to breach his Extended Supervision Order (ESO) 14 times, three times this year alone.

In 2018, Eric Kevin Baker was jailed for more than four years for impregnating a 27-year-old woman who had the mental age of a 5- to 7-year-old.

But since then, the Department of Corrections successfully applied to have Baker put on an ESO.

Corrections use an ESO to monitor and manage the long-term risk posed by a high-risk sex offender or a very high-risk violent offender.