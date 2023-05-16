The two main offenders in the Christchurch bar drink spiking and sex assault case (left and middle) were convicted of rape and a raft of other charges. They are fighting to keep name suppression along with another man who was acquitted on all but one drug charge. Photo / Pool

16 May, 2023 03:52 AM 3 mins to read

Name suppression will continue - for now - for two men convicted of rape after a trial centred around the drugging and sexual assaults of more than 20 women at a Christchurch bar.

In April, following a lengthy trial, Judge Paul Mabey found the men guilty of a litany of offending including rape, sexual violation, stupefying and making intimate visual recordings.

The men - aged 40 and 38 - will be sentenced across two days in late August for the offending against more than 20 women - described in court as “predatory”.

The men were granted ongoing suppression until the end of their trial.

That suppression was to protect fair trial rights for a second trial where they were facing further similar charges.

When the charges in the second proceeding were resolved - some not pursued by the Crown and an indecent assault charge admitted by one of the men - Judge Mabey said there was no further basis for keeping their names secret.

“Suppression was only to preserve fair trial rights in a jury trial which will no longer take place,’ he said.

“The media may publish as they see fit subject to their obligations to be fair and accurate.

“The public interest in this trial is intense. I can see no possible basis to suggest permanent suppression after conviction on multiple serious convictions can outweigh that public interest and the principle of open justice.”

The men then filed notice to appeal in the High Court, meaning suppression remained in place until their case could be heard.

Justice Jonathan Eaton heard the appeals this afternoon in the High Court at Christchurch.

The 38-year-old claimed family members would suffer “extreme hardship” if his name was published.

Justice Eaton has allowed parties to submit further information to the court around parts of the appeals.

He has given them until the end of Monday.

He will deliver his decision on suppression for both men by the end of next week.

Justice Jonathan Eaton. Photo / George Heard

The sentencing for the men was scheduled for July but has been moved to August.

It will run for two days as many of the victims will be given the chance to read impact statements in court.

Two other men were charged in relation to Operation Sinatra - the investigation into widespread stupefying and sexual assaults connected to the bar.

At the trial with the now-convicted rapists, a third man was acquitted on a raft of sex and drugging charges.

He was found guilty on a sole charge of offering to supply a Class B drug to a woman.

At the second trial, a fourth man was found not guilty on one charge of sexual violation.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

Text 4334 and they will respond

Email support@safetotalk.nz

Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been abused, remember it’s not your fault.











