However, it extracted a false confession from a suspect in the 2016 killing of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has apologised after the findings of an independent report into a controversial interviewing technique. Photo / Dean Purcell

The IPCA report said: “It is the reviewer’s opinion that whilst the majority of the practices taught under the CIPEM model are consistent with the Peace model [preferred police interviewing model], there were parts of the engage, version challenge and appeal phases that perhaps are more appropriate to covert policing than investigative interviewing.

“These tactics can be seen as being manipulative and coercive and in breach of best practice when interviewing suspects and the Evidence Act 2006.”

The report said the Peace model has been the national interviewing model since 2007 and remains the preferred model.

“It provides a framework for police to conduct effective and ethical interviews of victims, witnesses and suspects.”

After the Peace model, “interviewers are encouraged to be open-minded with a focus on obtaining information, not a confession”.

Report highlights gaps in police training on investigative skills

The report said police should improve their teaching of investigative interviewing, as it had lost prominence in police training.

“It is not recognised as a predominant foundation skill and has either been reduced in time or removed entirely from some course programmes.”

The report said some training resources have not been refreshed since their inclusion in 2007 and require updating.

“In the past several years there has been a reduction in the length of all investigative interviewing training courses. Some courses have been reduced by up to 50% of their original programme time.”

It said recent graduates lacked knowledge of the Peace interviewing model and basic investigative interviewing skills.

“Many lack the knowledge and confidence to conduct interviews in the operational environment.”

Police respond to IPCA report

Chambers said police fully accepted the findings and recommendations of the IPCA report.

“The CIPEM interviewing programme was implemented in 2018 with the knowledge and support of the police executive, and the staff involved acted in good faith, striving to improve an acknowledged gap in our interviewing capacity,” Chambers said.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says engaging with and interviewing victims, witnesses and suspects is a core policing skill. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chambers said police commissioned a review of their interviewing processes, which was completed in November 2024.

The recommendations of that review and the recommendations of the IPCA review are being implemented, Chambers said.

“Police is also establishing a new position, the manager investigative interviewing, to lead this programme of work, as was recommended by the IPCA.”

Chambers said they expect to recruit for this position in the next few weeks.

“Engaging with and interviewing victims, witnesses and suspects is a core policing skill and pivotal to advancing all investigations and other aspects of policing.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.