Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Controversial CIPEM police interviewing technique under fire, IPCA recommends improvements

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW News Update: May 29 2025. Video / Herald NOW
  • Police Commissioner Richard Chambers apologised after a report criticised the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM) as “manipulative and coercive”.
  • The Independent Police Conduct Authority found CIPEM inconsistent with best practices and the Evidence Act 2006.
  • Police accepted the findings and are implementing recommendations, including appointing a manager investigative interviewing.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has apologised after an independent report into a controversial interviewing technique deemed it “manipulative and coercive”.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) review scrutinised the use of the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM).

CIPEM was developed to crack cold cases by engaging suspects reluctant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand