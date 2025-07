She will be subject to electronic monitoring and will not be allowed to make public postings on social media.

All devices Shute uses to access the internet must be available to probation to check and will be seen by the parole board again in December.

Boyd was seen on CCTV clinging to the side of Grace’s SUV before falling on to Customs St East outside Saturdays nightclub in Britomart, where the three had earlier crossed paths.

He was taken off life support after suffering unsurvivable head injuries.

Connor Boyd, 18, died in April 2022 after he was run over in Central Auckland.

During the 2023 trial, Grace, who was driving during the incident, claimed he feared for his and his passengers’ safety after Boyd voiced a threat through the open window and allegedly started throwing punches.

Shute testified that she never grabbed Boyd’s arm and was in shock when her co-defendant did so.

Jurors, who repeatedly watched the horrific CCTV footage of the tumble, didn’t buy the defence and neither did the sentencing judge.

The incident occurred after a night of drinking and “aggressive bullying”, Justice Ian Gault noted during the duo’s sentencing hearing.

“He was outnumbered by you and your friends and did not demonstrate any physical aggression towards you,” Gault told Shute.

“Were it not for your animus to Mr Boyd through that night, coupled with your assistance to Mr Grace in the vehicle, Mr Boyd’s death would not have resulted.”

Boyd’s father, John, faced the pair in court at that hearing, during which Shute was sentenced to two years and two months’ jail and Grace to two and a half years.

“There are no words to describe the infinite pain I feel,” John Boyd said during his victim impact statement.

“I will forever be haunted by this nightmare.”