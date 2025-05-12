Tangaroa College principal Chris Bean said he found out about the ‘Tangaroa Confessions’ page during the school holidays from parents.

“As soon as we found out, we made the community aware. We also shared our concern with our Year 13 student body, and we were as proactive as we could be to put a stop to it.

“We wanted to nip it in the bud while we could so it didn’t spread to the to the lower levels.”

Confession pages have been popping up on Facebook and Instagram for about a decade. Overseas, they started on university campuses but quickly filtered down to high school students.

In Aotearoa, people commenting on Facebook say confession pages are happening at other secondary schools and intermediates.

Bean said he believed it was the first time it had happened at the school, and it was “just a handful” of Year 13 students.

Even though the confessions pages had involved older students who would not be included in the government’s proposed social media ban, it would still be a good move, he added.

“I think it would be a positive initiative. It just take away that unnecessary distraction for our young ones. It would also allow them not to feel they could communicate in such negative ways and still be hidden from who they are when they make those comments.”

Last year’s phone ban had helped, he added, but it was only enforced within the school grounds.

Tamaki College tuamaki Soana Pamaka would not speak to RNZ about the Tamaki Confessions page but in a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page, she said some “very hurtful” comments about students had been posted by others.

Both schools were working with Netsafe, which helps persuade platforms and content producers to remove harmful content. The Tamaki Confessions page had popped up again several times since then.

In a statement Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey said he could not comment on the two cases due to a “confidential complaint process” but Netsafe was “committed to ensuring a safe online environment for everyone”.

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) for operations and integration Sean Teddy said cyberbullying not only caused emotional harm, it was also a serious offence.

“Schools/kura take reports of cyberbullying involving their students very seriously. Cyberbullying remains one of the most significant online safety issues facing young people today. It can cause serious harm and emotional distress, and under New Zealand’s Harmful Digital Communications Act, it is illegal to post or send digital communications that deliberately cause serious emotional harm to others.

“In this case we are aware that the schools are working with Netsafe and we have offered our support, if required.

“We also recognise the vital role of parents and caregivers in promoting safe and responsible use of digital platforms. Families are encouraged to have open conversations with their children about their online experiences, set clear expectations and foster a culture of trust and dialogue, creating an environment where young people feel empowered to speak up is key to tackling cyberbullying.”

Police said they were aware of the “wider situation” at both schools, but had not received any formal reports.

