Two Auckland high schools are dealing with online bullying through “confession pages” on social media.
Tāmaki College and Tangaroa College alerted whānau about hurtful messages posted by students on Instagram.
Both schools are working with Netsafe to remove harmful content and address cyberbullying issues.
At least two Auckland high schools are dealing with online bullying in the form of “confession pages”, where students share secrets - and other highly personal information - about themselves and others.
As the government gears up to formally look into banning social media for under-16s in a bid to protect them, RNZ has seen comments online claiming that confession pages are happening at other high schools, and even intermediates.
Tāmaki College and Tangaroa College both alerted school whanau that some students were posting hurtful messages about others on Instagram pages purporting to be linked to the school at the beginning of Term Two.
In Aotearoa, people commenting on Facebook say confession pages are happening at other secondary schools and intermediates.
Bean said he believed it was the first time it had happened at the school, and it was “just a handful” of Year 13 students.
Even though the confessions pages had involved older students who would not be included in the government’s proposed social media ban, it would still be a good move, he added.
“I think it would be a positive initiative. It just take away that unnecessary distraction for our young ones. It would also allow them not to feel they could communicate in such negative ways and still be hidden from who they are when they make those comments.”
Last year’s phone ban had helped, he added, but it was only enforced within the school grounds.
Tamaki College tuamaki Soana Pamaka would not speak to RNZ about the Tamaki Confessions page but in a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page, she said some “very hurtful” comments about students had been posted by others.
Both schools were working with Netsafe, which helps persuade platforms and content producers to remove harmful content. The Tamaki Confessions page had popped up again several times since then.
In a statement Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey said he could not comment on the two cases due to a “confidential complaint process” but Netsafe was “committed to ensuring a safe online environment for everyone”.
Ministry of Education hautū (leader) for operations and integration Sean Teddy said cyberbullying not only caused emotional harm, it was also a serious offence.
“Schools/kura take reports of cyberbullying involving their students very seriously. Cyberbullying remains one of the most significant online safety issues facing young people today. It can cause serious harm and emotional distress, and under New Zealand’s Harmful Digital Communications Act, it is illegal to post or send digital communications that deliberately cause serious emotional harm to others.
“In this case we are aware that the schools are working with Netsafe and we have offered our support, if required.
“We also recognise the vital role of parents and caregivers in promoting safe and responsible use of digital platforms. Families are encouraged to have open conversations with their children about their online experiences, set clear expectations and foster a culture of trust and dialogue, creating an environment where young people feel empowered to speak up is key to tackling cyberbullying.”
Police said they were aware of the “wider situation” at both schools, but had not received any formal reports.
