Concussion – It's not all about rugby

OPINION

With the Women's Rugby World Cup underway, Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust, as specialist providers of concussion services, are heartened by the new awareness and understanding of concussion and the importance of taking it seriously.

Concussion is now discussed, assessed with "HIAs" (head injury assessments) in the sheds, and time is taken off to recover. Preventative measures are in place with training on tackling technique and harsher penalties for dangerous play.

We still hear the odd dreadful "hooray" from the commentator, about the unconscious player who has been stretchered off the field, only to bounce back on the sidelines to be the number one wobbly supporter.

We would still like the word brain mentioned more, as this is what has been damaged in a concussion, not so much the head. A concussion, by definition, is a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

However, I am writing this article not to talk about the World Cup or rugby concussions, as these are not the main cause of everyday concussions for everyday people.

How do concussions happen?

The number one cause of a concussion is a fall.

37 per cent are caused by falls, 23 per cent by motor vehicle accidents, sports and assaults are even, causing 20 per cent.

For all of us not on the rugby field, the concussion was caused by a whiplash injury. Slipping over, falling off a horse/skateboard or being assaulted is a significant event.

Some people recover perfectly well with rest and time, but others do not and symptoms linger.

The importance of seeing your GP, presenting at A & E or after-hours clinic to have the injury lodged is the first important step. An ACC45 must be filled in, stating clearly the date of injury and the symptoms experienced.

According to ACC data, there were 32,500 mild to moderate traumatic brain injuries in 2019, of which only 21,000 claims were lodged. This indicated that one-third went unrecognised, unreported and therefore untreated under an ACC claim.

The likely hood of having a second concussion is high and damage can be cumulative. So even if the number one injury recovers just fine, number two might cause more issues. That is why it is so important to have the details clearly recorded on your medical records to ensure the right services can be funded. Then, ensure you are referred for specialist ACC-funded Concussion Services. The team will travel to where you need them to be or you can be seen at their clinic.

The team will be comprised of an Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Clinical Psychologist, Neuropsychologist, speech-language therapist and Medical Specialist to ensure all needs are covered.

You will be provided with education and will gain an understanding of what has happened. Your symptoms will be assessed and treated. You will have guidance and reassurance to get better and return to your activities of daily life, study or work.

The frightening and "invisible "difficulties caused by a mild traumatic brain injury cannot be underestimated. They can be difficult to describe or explain to others when you are living with them.

Issues that might not be obvious to start with, but can become apparent when you return to work or school/university include:

• dizziness/balance and nausea

• poor concentration

• sensitivity to light/loud noises

• headaches

• irritability/anger

• overwhelming mental tiredness

• motivation (can't be bothered)

• multitasking

• making decisions

• short term memory

• visual changes

• disrupted sleep patterns

• tearfulness/anxiety

Don't try and brush it off and take the old school "she'll be right" attitude when your brain says she isn't right, and she needs help.

You wouldn't run on a broken leg, would you?

Early advice and referral to a team of specialists can prevent the escalation of symptoms and lead to earlier recovery.

Katie Hodge is General Manager Rehabilitation, Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust