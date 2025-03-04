Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Concrete mixer rolls on Christchurch off-ramp leaving driver seriously injured, SH76 blocked

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Zelensky wants US talks, prison gangs take over, and Auckland traffic costs $2.6B.

One person is seriously injured after a concrete mixer rolled on a Christchurch highway off-ramp.

Police said the Christchurch Southern Motorway is closed near Curletts Road following the crash.

“The crash involved a truck and was reported around 11.30am,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The driver of the truck has sustained serious injuries, police said.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Curletts Rd off-ramp.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, and expect delays,” said a police spokesperson.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one operations manager.

They said one patient in a serious condition, has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand Transport Authority Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said online that SH76 is now closed eastbound at the SH73 Curletts Rd off-ramp. There is a detour in place via that off-ramp/on ramp.

NZTA advises road users to consider using an alternative route for their eastbound journey while emergency services work to clear the scene.

More to come.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand