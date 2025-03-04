The driver of the truck has sustained serious injuries, police said.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Curletts Rd off-ramp.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, and expect delays,” said a police spokesperson.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one operations manager.

They said one patient in a serious condition, has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

New Zealand Transport Authority Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said online that SH76 is now closed eastbound at the SH73 Curletts Rd off-ramp. There is a detour in place via that off-ramp/on ramp.

NZTA advises road users to consider using an alternative route for their eastbound journey while emergency services work to clear the scene.

More to come.