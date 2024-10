Kaylah from Birkenhead. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

A 16-year-old Auckland girl has been reported missing after not being seen since last week.

Kaylah, 170cm tall with light brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen at school in Birkenhead on Friday.

In a statement, police said they and her family had concerns for her welfare.

“We ask anyone who sights Kaylah to please contact police as soon as possible on 111.