Police are appealing for public help in the search for a 55-year-old West Auckland man who has been missing for almost two months.

Chan Win Hing was last seen on May 11 at a Titirangi address, a police spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for help in the search for missing Auckland man Chan Win Hing. Photo / NZ Police

Win Hing was reported missing on May 26.

“Police are concerned for Win Hing’s welfare and want to ensure he is safe.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has seen Win Hing since the 11th of May, or anyone who has information on his possible whereabouts.”

Anyone who might be able to help can contact police via 105 and quote file number 230526/5727.