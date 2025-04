Police are appealing for information regarding a man, Vladimir, who was last seen tramping/possum trapping in the Cedar Flat area east of Hokitika, March 30, 2025. Photo / Police

There are concerns for a man last seen east of Hokitika nearly three weeks ago, with police appealing for information.

The man - known as Vladimir - was tramping/possum trapping in the Cedar Flat area east of Hokitika a few weeks ago.

Police said on March 30 he was spoken to by a Department of Conservation inspector.

Concerns have been raised Vladimir may be lost or injured after food left at Cedar Hut, along with some of his gear, has not been touched since March 30.