Samantha Beyers has been missing since Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of a Christchurch woman missing for three days.

Samantha Beyers, 27, who has connections to Invercargill and Christchurch, was reported missing on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, police said there were concerns for her welfare. Beyers is described as 173cm tall and of a slim-medium build.

Police are appealing for sightings of 27-year-old Samantha "Sam" Beyers from Christchurch. Sam was reported missing on... Posted by Canterbury Police on Friday, December 4, 2020

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.