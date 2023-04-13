Monique Prime was last seen at her workplace in Wiri on Thursday, April 13. Photo / Supplied.

Police and family have serious concerns for the welfare of a 20-year-old missing Auckland woman.

An appeal for information on the whereabouts of Monique Prime was issued by Counties Manukau Police this morning.

Prime was last seen at her workplace in Wiri on Thursday, April 13, wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a blue T-shirt with leopard print, white sneakers, and carrying a small black backpack.

She is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Tida, registration number KAJ859.

Anyone who has seen Monique is asked to contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and quote file number 230414/2670.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



