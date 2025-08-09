Advertisement
Complaints made to Law Society after James Gardner-Hopkins accused of using LinkedIn to intimidate women 

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

James Gardner-Hopkins has been accused of using LinkedIn to intimidate women who made submissions against his returning to the legal profession. Photo / Supplied

Multiple female lawyers claim that a former senior partner who was suspended for drunkenly groping interns at a Christmas party has been using a social media platform to intimidate them.

James Gardner-Hopkins inadvertently became the face of New Zealand’s #MeToo movement after his conduct towards junior female colleagues at Russell

Save