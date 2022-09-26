Anne Marie Parsons was confronted by Lee Vandervis at an election forum last week. Photo / Linda Robertson

A woman who had an altercation with Dunedin mayoral candidate Lee Vandervis says she has complained to police.

Anne Marie Parsons, 80, said she felt the Dunedin city councillor's conduct after a candidates' meeting in the city last Tuesday was threatening.

Parsons has conceded she goaded Vandervis at the forum.

A witness has said Vandervis later shook his finger in Parsons' face.

The councillor has since publicly highlighted Parsons' home address details.

Parsons signed the nomination form of mayoral candidate and friend Mandy Mayhem-Bullock and Vandervis took a photograph of the form and shared it on social media.

Electoral officer Anthony Morton said this was not a breach of the Local Electoral Act.

Vandervis has said Parsons interrupted campaign speeches and pushed over a sign and he told her "if she continued to troll me I would out her publicly, and I kept my promise".

Police said they had received a complaint on Saturday and they were working to determine what had taken place.