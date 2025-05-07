By RNZ
- The Wellington football community mourns Grant McKeen, who died playing football on Saturday.
- Wakefield Park remains partially closed, with no bookings on grass fields until May 12.
- Waterside Karori and Wellington Phoenix praised McKeen’s contributions and expressed condolences to his family.
The Wellington football community is mourning the loss of a “true club legend” who died doing what he loved over the weekend.
Part of Wakefield Park remains closed after Grant McKeen died while playing a game of football on Saturday.
On Tuesday, members of Waterside Karori Football Club and Wellington City Council officials attended a blessing at the site by a Police iwi liaison officer.