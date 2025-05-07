The council said no bookings will be taken on the grass fields until May 12, with games and trainings being accommodated elsewhere around the city.

In his obituary, McKeen was described as a real family man: “Devoted to his family, a passionate, generous and supportive community man. Loved by his family & friends. A true giver in life.”

His club Waterside Karori Football Club took to social media to inform its members of his death.

“Grant was a huge presence within the club for many years, as a player, executive committee member, sponsor, and supporter of all grades of football.

“We are all devastated by Grant’s passing and our thoughts are with his wife Marissa and son Vincent, as well as his team-mates and all of his wide group of friends and colleagues.”

The Wellington Phoenix football club also posted about McKeen, saying he was a long-time Wellington Phoenix season-ticket holder and a true servant of the game.

“Grant was a passionate supporter, junior football leader, and beloved member of the Wharfies Masters 2 side.”

His workplace Fusion 5 acknowledged his passing in a business update.

“One of the key contributors to our transformation has been Grant McKeen, who passed away suddenly over the weekend. Grant and his IntegrationWorks team joined Fusion5 last year, and have been influential in evolving our business to the one it is today.”

– RNZ