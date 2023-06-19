Raglan police are appealing for sightings of Peter Hogg, aged 64.

A 64-year-old man is missing from Raglan, police are asking for the community’s help to find him.

Peter Hogg was last seen at 1pm today wearing a dark blue sweater and white shorts. Police say there are concerns for his welfare.

Community members posted to social media concerned for Hogg, writing he is an “awesome fulla loved by everyone in our community” and calling him a “legend”.

Police ask people who might have seen Hogg after 1pm, or have information which might help find him, to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055053739.

