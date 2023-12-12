The Herald is profiling 12 charities awarded $12,000 each from Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas campaign. Each grant is made up of $10,000 donated by generous travellers who placed unwanted currency into money boxes dotted around the airport’s terminals in 2023, and as a cherry on top, Auckland Airport has gifted each charity an additional $2000.

When Covid-19 restrictions meant it couldn’t host its weekly connection meetings across Auckland, Communicare CMA’s friendship centres reached for a new approach.

“Bags of love” filled with books, games, toiletries and food treats were packed and sent out to its members – older people and those who feel vulnerable or isolated in our communities – who find care, support and social interaction in the friendship centres.

“It can be lonely for many of our members when our centres are closed, and it’s lovely for them to receive some comfort items and know someone is thinking of them,” says Communicare general manager Brigid Curran.

This Christmas, more “bags of love” are being packed for members to enjoy and keep busy with over the Christmas break, and for those sick or in hospital, thanks to the Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas campaign.

Brigid Curran from Communicare Auckland with her staff holding gift ‘Bags of Love’ that have been created for elderly who are sick or in hospital with the help ofgrant money from Auckland Airport. Photo / Greg Bowker

Communicare is one of 12 charities being gifted $10,000 in donations from generous travellers who have visited the airport in 2023 and who placed their unwanted foreign currency into moneyboxes dotted around the terminals. Auckland Airport has gifted an additional $2000, bringing the total to $12,000.

Auckland Airport’s chief corporate services officer Melanie Dooney says the $12,000 grant will also be used to supply each centre with a Polaroid instant camera so coordinators can capture the moments people share.

“Sadly, memory loss in early dementia is common in the centres, and while those members enjoy their interactions, they may not remember much. We are delighted some of these happy moments can be captured with an instant photo they can take home with them to enjoy,” Dooney says.

Communicare has 17 centres across Auckland, meeting mostly in council buildings or churches, where co-ordinators and volunteers organise a welcome and introductions, morning tea, games and activities, light exercise and lunch.

Curran says fun activities and social interactions can contribute significantly to the overall wellbeing of older and disabled individuals by fostering connections, providing stimulation and promoting a sense of joy and fulfilment.

Brigid Curran, from Communicare Auckland with gift ‘Bags of Love’ that have been created for elderly who are sick or in hospital. Photo / Greg Bowker

Increasingly, younger people who suffer from anxiety or various conditions are reaching out to the friendship centres as well.

“It’s a place to go where you feel safe and where your wellbeing is cared for as well,” she says. “Our vulnerable people have a place to come where they are known, recognised and welcome. We communicate, and we care,” she says.

“Many say they wouldn’t get out of bed if they didn’t have our meetings. They really value the friendships.”