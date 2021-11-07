'Come on out': Armed police fire tear gas at Christchurch house

A witness said the road was blocked off and saw a number of police officers and dogs. Photo / George Heard

A witness said the road was blocked off and saw a number of police officers and dogs. Photo / George Heard

Armed police fired tear gas at a Christchurch house this evening, yelling for its occupant to "come on out" during a tense stand-off.

Witnesses saw armed police turn up at the Dunster St address at 4.50pm, with officers heading down a long driveway.

The wanted person is in a house in a back section and has closed the curtains.

A police negotiator has been heard calling out on a loudspeaker trying to get the person they want out of the house.

Nearby residents have heard police call out saying: "Come on out". Come on man just work with me. Tell us you are okay. There are a lot of people waiting to hear from you."

"Tell us where you are. Call out."

Police have fired a number of tear gas canisters into the house, including into the back door.

A police spokesperson said it was a pre-planned search warrant and the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a teenager's death late Friday night at an address in the northern Christchurch suburb of Casebrook.

Police have surrounded a property on Dunster St in Burnside. Photo / George Heard

Connor Whitehead, 16, died on Friday night after what police have described as a firearms incident.

Detective inspector Michael Ford said police responded to reports of a firearms incident at 11.03pm, but upon arrival the 16-year-old was dead.

A 46-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder of a teenager in a suburban Christchurch park over the weekend.