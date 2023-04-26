Scotty Harvey invites people to come and have a yarn with him when you see his distinctive car at the side of the road.

Simply looking at Scotty Harvey’s car can put a smile on people’s faces.

That’s what he wants to do — help people with their mental health and make them smile.

Most weekends, Scotty spends a day parked outside Maramatanga Park with his standout car drawing attention, his signs out and ready for visitors.

Scotty sits and waves to passersby, cars toot at him and cyclists say hi. He talks to anyone who may be going through mental health problems, domestic abuse, addiction issues or anything else and everyone is invited to pull up a chair and have a yarn.

The Gate Pa resident does it free and has been holding these sessions for the past three years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scotty is a registered social worker with Te Tuinga Whanau. His signs ask “You ok bro, stop 4 a yarn”, and “Your mental health ok? Come and have a yarn”.

His car registration plate is UOKBRO.

His 1997 Toyota Camry up close shows messages of hope and love, statistics of suicide, and inspirational words written by the community for those going through mental health issues.

Much of the car is painted white — with permanent markers attached — so people can write messages of how they got through hard times or a loved one who has died.

Te Puna is his go-to spot because he was brought up here and attended the local school. He wants to give back to the community.

Scotty Harvey volunteers his free time to help others with their mental health.

“During the lockdown, the Government said we all have to help each other but I thought ‘how many people will be isolated?’ So I decided I’ll paint my car and put all this stuff on it and not only will it put a smile on people’s faces but it will help them to realise you can get through it, no matter what, or that overthinking can stopped.

“I do it because mental health doesn’t stop on a Friday at 5pm and start back on a Monday at 9am so instead of whanau (family) having to wait they can just drive past and think, ‘yes I need a yarn’. And it’s happening, there’s a lot of engagement with people stopping, asking what I’m doing and just talking.”

Scotty has travelled the North Island visiting isolated areas and putting his signs out. He concentrates on the areas where people may have to travel further to see a mental health professional. He is concerned about long waiting lists for people to see professionals and for those who cannot afford it.

At Te Tuinga Whanau, they see 100 families every month, Scotty says.

“Community mental health is chocka and other services are packed up with mental health.”

It’s not just youth either, Scott says, many adults don’t know where to go to reach out for help.

“It’s about listening, doing what I do is so simple and effective. It stops people having shame. It might start by some kid saying ‘look at those stupid tyres, Dad’.”

Scotty calls it his “downtime” because he’s so busy during the week.

“It’s a peaceful place to sit, this is like my downtime, my wellbeing time.”

His other passion is making walking sticks (tokotoko) out of driftwood with paua for the community.

Scotty has had his own issues with mental health — he lives with bipolar and “has learnt to get through every day with a real smile”.

In December he’s planning on taking a three or four-week week trip around the North Island in his car and trailer complete with tent to “set up shop” at various locations each day and spread his net wide for mental health support.

INFO: Te Tuinga Whanau in 190 Chadwick Rd, Greerton, or phone 571 0875 for any social work support. Available to everyone.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.



