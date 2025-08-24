Advertisement
Colonoscopies delayed: Kiwis turn to private care amid waitlist crisis

By Farah Hancock, Data journalist, In Depth
RNZ·
7 mins to read

Around one-third of colonoscopies are privately funded as Health NZ struggles with staffing shortages.

By Farah Hancock of RNZ

As the public health system struggles with colonoscopy waitlist targets, more Kiwis are forking out thousands for the procedure privately.

Malcolm Mulholland usually advocates for other people struggling with the public health system. Today the tables are turned and the chair

