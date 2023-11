Police have made a public appeal for sightings of Mei Han Chong, The Electoral Commission launches full check for errors, Northern Hawke’s Bay hit with heavy flooding and leaders arrive for the annual Pacific Islands forum. Video / Lydia Lewis / Corey Fleming / RNZ

A crash between a truck and a car has forced the closure of State Highway 1 in Otago this evening.

Police were called to the scene in Waitaki at 8.05pm, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson could not confirm any information about the injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes as the road is expected to be closed for some time.