The rescue of a kayaker on Lake Rotorua this week has renewed calls from Coastguard for people to check the weather conditions before venturing on to the water.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes was activated by police around 3.25pm on Tuesday to reports of a kayaker in difficulty near Mokoia Island in 11-knot westerly winds, a statement from Coastguard NZ said.

Four Coastguard volunteers launched the MV Rotorua II rescue vessel, with police aboard, and arrived at the scene soon after.

The kayaker was found on top of his kayak, tired and wet.

Volunteers immediately retrieved the man and his kayak from the water, assessing him onboard for injuries. He was provided with a dry lifejacket and blankets to keep warm.

An ambulance was requested and met Coastguard at the jetty about 4.15pm.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes Jonathan Findon said it was great that the man was wearing a lifejacket, had his phone and had advised others of his plans.

“There is no doubt that without a lifejacket or a mobile phone, this incident could have quickly escalated.

“I’m proud of our volunteers’ efforts to quickly respond on a Tuesday afternoon and get this man home safely to his family.

“This is also a timely reminder as we approach Labour Weekend and an expected hot summer.

“Lake Rotorua presents numerous challenges for those unfamiliar with the conditions – especially kayakers.

“With the prevailing westerly wind, some of the lake is protected, but if you paddle beyond shelter, it can be extremely difficult and exhausting to return to shore.”

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes has responded to numerous kayaking incidents this year including two deaths involving significant multi-week searches.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes’ key kayaking safety tips: