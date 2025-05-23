- Emergency services are responding to a vehicle fire after a ute collided with a garage in Tapanui, west Otago.
- A man is seriously injured after firefighters tried to pull him from the burning vehicle.
- Station Rd is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A man mowing his lawns saw a ute smash into his neighbour’s garage and then watched as firefighters tried to pull a man from the burning vehicle.
Emergency services are responding to a “well-involved” vehicle fire in Tapanui, west Otago, after the ute collided with a garage and burst into flames, leaving a person seriously injured.
A neighbour said he saw a ute smash into the garage next door and catch alight.
“I was mowing the lawns, my wife was sitting on the garden seat, talking to a neighbour”, when the incident occurred, he said.