Home / New Zealand

Ute on fire after smashing into garage in Tapanui, man seriously injured

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

  • Emergency services are responding to a vehicle fire after a ute collided with a garage in Tapanui, west Otago.
  • A man is seriously injured after firefighters tried to pull him from the burning vehicle.
  • Station Rd is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A man mowing his lawns saw a ute smash into his neighbour’s garage and then watched as firefighters tried to pull a man from the burning vehicle.

Emergency services are responding to a “well-involved” vehicle fire in Tapanui, west Otago, after the ute collided with a garage and burst into flames, leaving a person seriously injured.

A neighbour said he saw a ute smash into the garage next door and catch alight.

“I was mowing the lawns, my wife was sitting on the garden seat, talking to a neighbour”, when the incident occurred, he said.

“We understand there was a male [in the ute].”

He said firefighters tried to pull the man from the burning vehicle, but were unsuccessful because it was “just too hot”.

The neighbour said he wasn’t sure if the man was out of the vehicle or not.

Police said they were responding to a single-vehicle crash on Station Rd, Tapanui, reported just after 3.30pm.

“A vehicle is reported to have collided with a garage, the vehicle has then caught fire,” police said.

The road is blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded to a “well-involved” motor vehicle fire at the property.

Two crews attended the incident and worked to extinguish the fire.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Station Rd and responded with one ambulance.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries, police said.

More to come.

Save

