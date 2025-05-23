“We understand there was a male [in the ute].”

He said firefighters tried to pull the man from the burning vehicle, but were unsuccessful because it was “just too hot”.

The neighbour said he wasn’t sure if the man was out of the vehicle or not.

Police said they were responding to a single-vehicle crash on Station Rd, Tapanui, reported just after 3.30pm.

“A vehicle is reported to have collided with a garage, the vehicle has then caught fire,” police said.

The road is blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded to a “well-involved” motor vehicle fire at the property.

Two crews attended the incident and worked to extinguish the fire.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Station Rd and responded with one ambulance.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries, police said.

More to come.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.