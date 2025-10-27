The Government is sending two South Island regions $150,000 to support recovery efforts after extreme weather wreaked havoc and left thousands still without power over Labour weekend.
A local state of emergency order in Southland and the Clutha District has been in place since Friday after a storm hit theregions on Thursday, affecting access to key services such as power, water and waste management.
While the worst of the weather appears to have past, a cold snap hits the country today.
Emergency Management Southland is telling residents without power to keep warm and preserve heat where possible.
Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell says the Government is moving to free up $75,000 for the Southland region and $25,000 for the Clutha District Council’s Mayoral Relief Funds to aid current recovery and relief work.
Both region’s rural sectors will also be given a split $50,000 cash injection from the Ministry for Primary Industries, through the Mayoral Relief Fund, now the wild weather has been classified a medium-scale adverse event.
“This significant weather event has caused prolonged power outages in large areas of the lower South Island, as severe winds and heavy rain caused damage across the region,” Mitchell said.
“The Government’s contribution to the Mayoral Relief Funds meets the request from local leadership and will support local welfare, resilience building and recovery efforts, including clean-up.
Many regions have been placed under severe weather warnings today; parts of the North Island, upper South Island and Chatham Islands are expecting heavy rain, gale-force winds or a mix of both.
Motorists travelling along Desert Rd have also been cautioned to prepare for snowfall this afternoon.
Heavy snow is expected to fall further south above 500m in several regions.
“For anyone travelling home after a long weekend break, make sure to plan your journey, pack extra supplies in case you get stranded, and if you feel unsafe, consider delaying your travel if you can,” Mitchell said.
“I want to thank everyone who is working to support the communities impacted by this event: Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, council, first responders, iwi and volunteers, and members of the community who have pitched in."
Emergency Management Southland controller Jack Rudolph issued fresh advice this morning for affected residents, warning that the states of emergency and associated emergency response will carry into this week.
The agency’s key priorities are to restore telecommunications, water and waste services, help battered communities and install generators where needed, such as for essential service providers and in places expected to be cut off from the grid until further notice.
“A focus is now on cell sites and dairy farms. It could be up to week to restore power for these customers,” Rudolph said.
Wintry cold snap incoming 🥶
Heavy snow, rainfall, powerful winds, and plunging temperatures will hit the South Island tomorrow with a low and southerly change.
After such a warm Oct, this cold snap will feel like quite a shock.
“Please be mindful of your heating sources and think about if you might require more firewood,” Rudolph said.
“For Winton township residents, please conserve water and avoid unnecessary water usage, where possible. Users may experience low water pressure, this is until the reservoirs fill up again.
Residents are asked to continue checking in with their neighbours and monitoring hazards such as fallen power lines.
Those in need of urgent welfare assistance or a generator are encouraged to call the Welfare Line on 0800 890 127 or email welfare@cdsouthland.nz with their details.
Money given to Mayoral Relief Funds is used to provide temporary financial support to councils and communities facing strain in emergency situations. These communities are best positioned to allocate funds where they’re needed most and ensure they can turn the corner sooner.
They allow quick action to be taken to address pressing community needs, particularly when other funds are unavailable.