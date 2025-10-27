Both region’s rural sectors will also be given a split $50,000 cash injection from the Ministry for Primary Industries, through the Mayoral Relief Fund, now the wild weather has been classified a medium-scale adverse event.

“This significant weather event has caused prolonged power outages in large areas of the lower South Island, as severe winds and heavy rain caused damage across the region,” Mitchell said.

“The Government’s contribution to the Mayoral Relief Funds meets the request from local leadership and will support local welfare, resilience building and recovery efforts, including clean-up.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed $150,000 in relief funds will be made available for Southland and Clutha communities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“This has been a tough few days for impacted communities, and unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods just yet. More severe weather is on its way this afternoon.”

Many regions have been placed under severe weather warnings today; parts of the North Island, upper South Island and Chatham Islands are expecting heavy rain, gale-force winds or a mix of both.

Motorists travelling along Desert Rd have also been cautioned to prepare for snowfall this afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected to fall further south above 500m in several regions.

“For anyone travelling home after a long weekend break, make sure to plan your journey, pack extra supplies in case you get stranded, and if you feel unsafe, consider delaying your travel if you can,” Mitchell said.

Fallen trees covered power lines along Clutha's Kaitangata Highway on Saturday. Thousands remain without power as states of emergency stay in place for Clutha and Southland.

“I want to thank everyone who is working to support the communities impacted by this event: Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, council, first responders, iwi and volunteers, and members of the community who have pitched in."

Emergency Management Southland controller Jack Rudolph issued fresh advice this morning for affected residents, warning that the states of emergency and associated emergency response will carry into this week.

The agency’s key priorities are to restore telecommunications, water and waste services, help battered communities and install generators where needed, such as for essential service providers and in places expected to be cut off from the grid until further notice.

“A focus is now on cell sites and dairy farms. It could be up to week to restore power for these customers,” Rudolph said.

Wintry cold snap incoming 🥶



Heavy snow, rainfall, powerful winds, and plunging temperatures will hit the South Island tomorrow with a low and southerly change.



After such a warm Oct, this cold snap will feel like quite a shock.



On Tue, this chill spreads over the North Island pic.twitter.com/b47UMxlQzH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 25, 2025

Wild weather has started to move beyond Southland and Clutha, but the impending cold blast will still plummet temperatures and bring snowfall to areas above 800m.

“Please be mindful of your heating sources and think about if you might require more firewood,” Rudolph said.

“For Winton township residents, please conserve water and avoid unnecessary water usage, where possible. Users may experience low water pressure, this is until the reservoirs fill up again.

Residents are asked to continue checking in with their neighbours and monitoring hazards such as fallen power lines.

Those in need of urgent welfare assistance or a generator are encouraged to call the Welfare Line on 0800 890 127 or email welfare@cdsouthland.nz with their details.

Money given to Mayoral Relief Funds is used to provide temporary financial support to councils and communities facing strain in emergency situations. These communities are best positioned to allocate funds where they’re needed most and ensure they can turn the corner sooner.

They allow quick action to be taken to address pressing community needs, particularly when other funds are unavailable.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.