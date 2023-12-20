The new Beaumont Bridge was officially completed this month at a final cost of $32 million.

The new Beaumont Bridge was officially completed this month at a final cost of $32 million.

The new Beaumont Bridge has been completed - at $7 million over budget.

In announcing the completion, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi regional relationships director James Caygill said the bridge was the biggest highway infrastructure project in the Clutha District “in a generation”.

“It’s job done on the much admired and eagerly awaited new Beaumont Bridge on State Highway 8 in Beaumont, with the recent final sealing and lane marking of the bridge deck.”

Caygill said the project - managed by HEB Construction - had come in at $32m, $7m over the original tender price of $25m.

“Factors contributing to the increase included market and overseas supply chain delays; shipping delays affecting the supply and price of steel; and the need to increase the new bridge pile depth due to unexpected borehole ground conditions.

“Adding to the final cost was an asphaltic surface for the new bridge deck with better skid resistance for this frost-prone location, providing better safety and longevity than a traditional asphalt surface.”

The bridge has been open since July, under temporary speed restrictions.

Work completed since July included sealing, road marking, landscaping, retaining walls and paths under both sides.

It replaces the neighbouring 136-year-old single-lane bridge, which will enjoy a new lease of life as part of the cycling route on the Clutha Gold Trail.

An area on the eastern riverbank between the old and new bridges will provide a rest-stop for travellers.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the bridge was a “lifeline”.

“The new bridge strengthens the resilience of this highway, which is an economic and social lifeline for local people, visitors to our region, farmers and businesses.”