The stats back him up as well, with just over 300 individual running metres to his name, placing Murray fifth in the entire competition.

When Murray first got the tap on the shoulder to don the red jersey in November last year, he wanted to do what every rugby player would do – call home.

Murray (front) relished his time captaining his beloved University of Canterbury club team. Photo / Harry Allen

But the 13-hour time difference meant he had to hold fire until a reasonable hour for his Kiwi dad and Welsh mum to take the call.

“It was a very proud moment for me to be able to say that,” he said on a Zoom call from Wales.

“Having them come over to watch my first test [against Fiji in Cardiff] was an unreal experience.”

Murray was overlooked for many years in the Crusaders environment and the highest grade he reached here was eight games for Canterbury’s NPC side.

“[In 2024], the Crusaders told me they didn’t really have a spot for me in the next couple of years, which is fine.

“They wanted more experience and obviously I didn’t have any at that level. After they said that, I just wanted experience at a higher level.”

Realising his dream for higher honours wasn’t likely to happen here, Murray began looking overseas.

“Wales was always in the back of my mind because of my eligibility, so the fact I could play for them definitely made it more attractive to come here.”

A big part of his development was playing for the University of Canterbury Vipers, who made it to last year’s club rugby finals.

“Most enjoyable rugby I’ve ever played,” Murray said.

While Vipers coach Dan O’Brien was sad to see his premier player leave, he was excited Murray was getting his long overdue opportunity.

“Blair’s one of those good examples of just getting in and persisting,” O’Brien said.

“He was overlooked by teams [and] had a number of people saying, ‘maybe he’s not tall enough, maybe he’s not big enough’.”

O’Brien said he now gets chills when he sees Murray walk on to the field to play for Wales “and not only play for Wales but be the best player on the park”.

Despite competing at the highest levels in international rugby, O’Brien said Murray hasn’t forgotten his roots.

“He scores his first try for Wales and throws the V’s up [the Vipers’ victory salute] – that speaks volumes to me about his connection to the club."

O’Brien said Murray’s form and versatility would put him in good stead to crack the 37-man Lions squad in May.

As for Murray, he’s keeping his feet planted firmly on the ground.

“I don’t think I’ve got a shot ... I’m pretty happy staying here and trying to get as many caps for Wales as I can.”