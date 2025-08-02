Trade Minister Todd McClay to head to the US, hoping to ease New Zealand's tariff hike, and Forest and Bird says loosening rules on conservation land puts our biodiversity at risk.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Mill and Richmond Rds in Clive just before 9.30am.

Both roads have been closed, a police spokesman said. Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

One person was left in a critical condition, two were seriously injured and two were moderately injured. All were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene, along with a manager and one helicopter.