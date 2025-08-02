Clive crash leaves five injured, one critically, detours in place
By Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Mill and Richmond Rds in Clive just before 9.30am.
Both roads have been closed, a police spokesman said. Motorists are being told to avoid the area.
One person was left in a critical condition, two were seriously
injured and two were moderately injured. All were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.
St John sent two ambulances to the scene, along with a manager and one helicopter.