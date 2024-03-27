New Zealand students called out as among the worst-behaved, Aucklanders have their say on Mayor Wayne Brown’s rates rise proposal and Easter kicks off with a busy day of travel in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

By RNZ

Climate scientist Dr Jim Salinger has been named the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year - Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa.

Salinger is recognised as one of the first scientists to address global warming and has dedicated almost 50 years to advancing climate science.

Born in Dunedin in 1947, he completed a bachelor of science at the University of Otago in 1971, a doctorate of philosophy at Victoria University in Wellington in 1981 and became a master of philosophy in environmental law through the University of Auckland in 1999.

Salinger is currently an adjunct research fellow with the School of Geography, Environmental and Earth Sciences at Victoria University.

He is an influential communicator on climate change and has addressed audiences nationwide.

Salinger is a renowned communicator regarding climate change and his studies investigate climate extremes, including drought, and documenting the shrinking ice volume in New Zealand’s Southern Alps.

He is a Companion of the Royal Society of New Zealand, an author and has published extensively in academic journals.

He was the lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007, which was collectively awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

Among his other awards are the NZ Science and Technology Medal in 1994 for ground-breaking research on climate change in the Southern Hemisphere, the 2018 World Meteorological Organisation Award and the 2019 Jubilee Medal in recognition of his lifetime achievements in climate and agricultural science.

Category winners

2024 University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau winner - Simran Kaur (Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland), who is the founder of Girls That Invest, a podcast that has become an online phenomenon which is helping millions of women to learn about investing and unapologetically generate wealth.

2024 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau winner - Bob Francis NZM QSO MBE JP (Te Whanganui a Tara, Wellington), who is described as a remarkable man with an extraordinary record of community service.

2024 Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau winner - Cecilia Robinson (Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland), who is widely regarded as a leading entrepreneur in the country. Her latest venture, Tend Health, redefines primary healthcare with innovative services and technology.

2024 MFE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau winner - Nicola MacDonald (Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland), who is a dedicated conservationist who has gone above and beyond to preserve our environment, uphold cultural values, and foster a sense of unity for all.

2024 Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau award - Cyclone Gabrielle volunteers (across Aotearoa). In the aftermath of devastating flooding, a diverse group of Cyclone Gabrielle volunteers have stepped up to help, showing unwavering dedication and embodying the spirit of unity and solidarity in times of crisis.

2024 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o Te Tau award - Sally Walker (Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland), who is a dedicated advocate for women whose remarkable efforts have driven fundamental changes in the healthcare sector by raising awareness around the impact of surgical mesh injuries.

2024 Te Pou Tūroa o Aotearoa, New Zealand Legacy award - Sir Wayne Smith KNZM (Tauranga), who is a New Zealand rugby union coach and former player. He has won three Rugby World Cups; was assistant coach for the All Blacks; and more recently, was head coach of the New Zealand women’s team, the Black Ferns.