Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Climate protesters shut down ANZ branch over coal mine expansion links

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Protestors blockaded a Dunedin ANZ branch on Friday morning, preventing staff from entering. One protestor was arrested for breaching their bail conditions. Video / Ben Tomsett

A group of climate activists forced the closure of a Dunedin ANZ branch today, targeting the bank’s relationship with a company seeking to expand coal mining on the West Coast’s Denniston Plateau.

Twenty-nine members of Climate Liberation Aotearoa (CLA) blockaded the branch’s entrances in a co-ordinated nationwide protest, one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save