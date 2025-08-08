One protester, local activist James Cockle, was arrested for breach of bail conditions stemming from a previous protest at the mine.

Around 11am, ANZ decided to close the branch and most protesters dispersed.

A spokesperson said the protest was a direct response to ANZ’s relationship with Bathurst, which is seeking to expand its Stockton mine to cover the entire Denniston Plateau, “a gorgeous area the size of Nelson with an incredibly unique ecosystem with 40-million-year-old rock formations, tree species, and things like giant snails and bonsai pines that aren’t seen anywhere else in the world”.

“Bathurst are looking to blow that all up, bulldoze it, and turn it all into 20 million tonnes of coal. When burned over its lifetime, that’s the same as all of New Zealand’s emissions for an entire year,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s all going to overseas shareholders. The coal is being exported, it’s not even for New Zealand.”

Nearly 30 climate protesters blocked the entrance to the ANZ Dunedin branch on Friday, causing it to close. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Coal is the world’s most polluting fossil fuel. It belongs in the history books,” a spokesperson said.

“Bathurst could save the Denniston Plateau, invest in renewable energy instead of coal, and provide jobs for its employees that will help safeguard, not destroy, our future.”

A protester outside the bank said the demonstration had achieved its immediate aim by closing the bank for the day.

She urged the public to get involved.

“We’re the people, we won’t stand, or sit, and take this any longer. If you agree, you can go along to your local ANZ branch and make your feelings known.”

An ANZ spokesperson said ANZ respected the right of individuals to protest peacefully, and was always open to engaging with groups to hear their perspective.

“Police were present to support customers entering the branch safely. However, after assessing the situation, we made the decision to temporarily close the branch.”

The spokesperson said ANZ had no direct lending exposure over $1 million to customers in the coal mining sector and would not finance new thermal coal mines, expansions or coal-fired power plants.

The bank said it has been reducing exposure to fossil fuels while increasing lending to renewables, with mining loans accounting for 0.11% of its lending in 2024.

It has set a target to fund and facilitate at least $20 billion in social and environmental activities by 2030.

A police spokesperson said police were in attendance and confirmed one person was arrested for breaching their bail conditions.

“Police recognise the lawful right to protest, however our role is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of all,” the spokesperson said.

The protesters were in place by 8.15am and prevented staff from entering until police forced their way through, allowing staff to enter. Photo / Supplied

The protest also comes as two CLA supporters, Rachael and Tamati, enter their second week occupying a coal bucket high above the Buller Plateau, blocking coal from being transported from Bathurst’s Stockton mine.

CLA alleges the pair have been subjected to gunshots, detonations and shaking of the wire ropes by Bathurst employees.

The Dunedin protesters were supported by the Stockton protesters, who addressed the group by phone call relayed over a loudspeaker.

Bathurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon earlier confirmed the company had “become aware of persons trespassing on Stockton mine infrastructure at Ngakawau” and had notified police and WorkSafe.

Protestors have occupied a coal bucket at Bathurst's Stockton mine. Photo / Supplied

“Our primary concern is for the safety of these persons due to the presence of principal hazards at our mining operations, of which persons who have entered the site illegally may not be aware,” Tacon said.

Bathurst temporarily switched to trucking coal from the site between 7am and 7pm.

“The trucking of coal is not our preference, but we must maintain supply to our international steelmaking customers who rely on New Zealand coal to make high-quality steel with the lowest possible emissions,” he said.

The company said its proposed Buller Plateaux Continuation Project, which includes parts of the Denniston Plateau, is of “national and regional significance” and would extend the life of Stockton’s operations by 25 years.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.