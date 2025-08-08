One protester, local activist James Cockle, was arrested for breach of bail conditions stemming from a previous protest at the mine.
Around 11am, ANZ decided to close the branch and most protesters dispersed.
A spokesperson said the protest was a direct response to ANZ’s relationship with Bathurst, which is seeking to expand its Stockton mine to cover the entire Denniston Plateau, “a gorgeous area the size of Nelson with an incredibly unique ecosystem with 40-million-year-old rock formations, tree species, and things like giant snails and bonsai pines that aren’t seen anywhere else in the world”.
“Bathurst are looking to blow that all up, bulldoze it, and turn it all into 20 million tonnes of coal. When burned over its lifetime, that’s the same as all of New Zealand’s emissions for an entire year,” the spokesperson said.
It has set a target to fund and facilitate at least $20 billion in social and environmental activities by 2030.
A police spokesperson said police were in attendance and confirmed one person was arrested for breaching their bail conditions.
“Police recognise the lawful right to protest, however our role is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of all,” the spokesperson said.
The protest also comes as two CLA supporters, Rachael and Tamati, enter their second week occupying a coal bucket high above the Buller Plateau, blocking coal from being transported from Bathurst’s Stockton mine.
CLA alleges the pair have been subjected to gunshots, detonations and shaking of the wire ropes by Bathurst employees.
The Dunedin protesters were supported by the Stockton protesters, who addressed the group by phone call relayed over a loudspeaker.
Bathurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon earlier confirmed the company had “become aware of persons trespassing on Stockton mine infrastructure at Ngakawau” and had notified police and WorkSafe.
“Our primary concern is for the safety of these persons due to the presence of principal hazards at our mining operations, of which persons who have entered the site illegally may not be aware,” Tacon said.
Bathurst temporarily switched to trucking coal from the site between 7am and 7pm.
“The trucking of coal is not our preference, but we must maintain supply to our international steelmaking customers who rely on New Zealand coal to make high-quality steel with the lowest possible emissions,” he said.
The company said its proposed Buller Plateaux Continuation Project, which includes parts of the Denniston Plateau, is of “national and regional significance” and would extend the life of Stockton’s operations by 25 years.
