Dr Kelly Burrowes tells Science Digest what early research has revealed about the unexpected chemicals found inside vaping liquid. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington City Council is banning smoking and vaping on council-owned land outside hospitality venues to support Smokefree Aotearoa 2025.

From March 2023, all venues with outside dining on council-owned land will become smoke and vape-free – for example, the recently added “parklets” on Dixon St which allow restaurants to utilise council-owned land for extended dining.

The ban will add to the list of smoke-free places in the city which includes beaches, playgrounds, bus stops, sports fields and more.

The ban will not include private land such as balconies, backyard dining areas, rooftops or outdoor dining which is not on council land.

Council public health group manager Helen Jones says this change is showing Wellington’s contribution to a nationwide movement.

“Our approach is always about positively encouraging smoke-free and vape-free areas, rather than punishing people for smoking or vaping. We will continue to take an educational approach about the physical, social and environmental benefits of going smoke-free and vape-free.”

The change was originally set to start in July 2022, but with businesses still recovering from the aftermath of Covid-19, the council decided to hold off enforcing this change until March 1, 2023.