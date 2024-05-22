It was captain's knock from Jade Stafford who is confronted by Ngātapa's Kate Pahina in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on Saturday. Stafford scored four goals in a 7-1 win. Photo / Paul Rickard

It was captain's knock from Jade Stafford who is confronted by Ngātapa's Kate Pahina in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game on Saturday. Stafford scored four goals in a 7-1 win. Photo / Paul Rickard

Waituhi gave title favourites YMP A a workout, but the champs made it three-from-three in the feature match of Poverty Bay club hockey on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve over the weekend.

The Saturday afternoon clash lived up to all expectations as YMP won 4-1 on the Hain Farming Turf, conceding their first goal of the season.

Despite the eventual scoreline, it was a game that could have gone either way.

YMP held a 2-1 lead going into the second half and Waituhi went on the hunt to lock it up.

It took patience from YMP to turn defence into attack and come away with the win, which has them sitting pretty at the top of the table.

After two cakewalks, YMP would have been happy to have their defence tested while the Waituhi side showed they are a team to watch as the season develops,

In a much-anticipated men’s derby, Lytton Paikea Sports Club Resene Masters bolted out the gate in their clash with clubmates LPSC Traktion.

A Jack Kernohan goal in the first five minutes had the Masters humming and Traktion on the back foot.

By halftime it was 1-all, but Traktion launched a last-quarter onslaught to come away with a 4-1 win and the points.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI started slowly in their Friday night battle with YMP B, but four goals in the first half kept the students’ bench happy.

With the game under control, they added another four goals in the next two quarters for an 8-0 whitewash which lifted them to second on the table with two wins and a draw - a score and situation that would have no doubt pleased their bearded wonder, coach Wade Manson.

The win also saw Boys’ High retain the Blackie Shield - a trophy made by Poverty Bay life member Allen “Blackie” Hurne and competed for similarly to the Ranfurly Shield.

The students keep a hold of it until they get beaten.

YMP B goalkeeper Andrew Carter turned back the clock to the early 90s and did well to help keep the score under double figures.

Ngātapa's Jessie Bourke reaches in to disrupt the run of GMC Green's Amy England in Poverty Bay women's club hockey action on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP A women remained on their winning ways with a 10-0 victory over Gisborne Girls’ High First XI.

The students were steadfast in the first quarter but once the goals started to flow, it was hard for them to contain their well-performed opposition.

Lucy McHugh led the way with a hat-trick as YMP completed their third win from as many games.

Credit to Girls’ High. They never stopped battling and had opportunities in the circle in the last quarter.

LPSC Paikea made it back-to-back wins in beating GMC Kowhai 3-0 in their women’s game.

Paikea shared the goals between Jo McLean, Jo Cumming and Nadia Beard.

Kowhai are improving with each week and they and their supporters can expect some positive results.

Defending women’s champions GMC Green bounced back after last week’s loss to YMP A to beat PGG Wrightson Ngātapa 7-1.

Captain Jade Stafford led the way for her side as she added four goals to her season tally.

Kate Pahina scored for Ngātapa side to deny the Green Machine a whitewash.







