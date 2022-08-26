Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Trevor Mallard's dramatic exit and the hardest words - 'Sorry Winston'

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has spoken to the Speaker over the trespassing of Winston Peters. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Sorry has traditionally been regarded as the hardest word to say – and that is particularly the case when the one you are supposed to say it to is a certain Winston Peters.

But

