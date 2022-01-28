Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Have Omicron and inflation given National's Christopher Luxon a winnable election?

7 minutes to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon talks ahead of the party's caucus retreat. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon talks ahead of the party's caucus retreat. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

The Government is quickly learning that a hard lockdown is in some ways a much easier response than the 24/7 Omicron scurry of trying to live with Covid without dying of Covid.

It is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.